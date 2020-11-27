Industry to unite next week to drive aviation recovery

Routes Reconnected will see the globe’s leading airlines, airports and tourism organisations come together to rebuild the world’s air services.

As the only virtual event dedicated to route development professionals and supporting recovery in the aviation industry, Routes Reconnected will provide a pivotal opportunity for the community to navigate future route networks and gain core knowledge that will inform critical business strategies.

With over 1,000 meetings already scheduled to take place across the five days of the event, Routes Reconnected will facilitate collaboration between key stakeholders from all corners of the industry. Airport and destination decision makers will be meeting with senior network planners from more than 140 carriers including AirAsia, Lufthansa, American Airlines, Avianca, Ethiopian Airlines, Air Astana and EgyptAir. View the attendee list.

The event will also comprise a virtual conference programme boasting over 30 hours of industry insight shared by Chief Executive Officers and other aviation experts. Attendees will hear directly from 12 airline CEOs such as Benjamin Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Air France-KLM; Robin Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of JetBlue Airways; Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic; Anko van der Werff, Chief Executive Officer of Avianca Holdings and József Váradi, Chief Executive Officer of Wizz Air. These airline leaders will discuss their organisation’s response to COVID-19 and how they have re-planned their networks. Crucially, they will share vital knowledge that will allow airport and destination attendees to understand the information they must provide to airlines to determine future route maps as the industry recovers.

The event’s bespoke digital platform will also feature a line-up of cutting-edge content delivered by partner associations that have endorsed Routes Reconnected’s role in helping the community to pave the road to recovery. ACI World’s Director General, Luis Felipe de Oliveira, and the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Secretary General, Dr. Fang Liu, will guide delegates around safe travel protocols and best practice guidelines to help restart and speed up the recovery of the sector.

Routes Reconnected will take place from 30 November – 4 December 2020. Visit the event webpages to discover more, or register your place for the event today.