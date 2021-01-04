SkyUp cleared to operate 11 international routes

Ukrainian airline approved to start almost a dozen new routes this year as part of plans to increase its network to more than 60 destinations.

SkyUp Airlines has been given the green light to operate 11 new international services during 2021, including adding three more destinations in Germany from Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukraine’s State Aviation Administration has approved eight route launches from Kiev Borispol (KBP) alongside one each from Lviv (LWO), Odessa (ODS) and Zaporizhia (OZH). The clearances come days after the airline opened two new Turkish routes and resumed flights to Bulgaria.

From Jan. 4, the LCC has been approved to fly from KBP to London Stansted (STN) 3X-weekly. Approval has also been granted for flights from KBP to Hamburg (HAM), Hannover (HAJ) and Nuremberg (NUE) in Germany and Podgorica (TGD) in Montenegro, starting on March 28. Service will be 3X-weekly apart from KBP-NUE, which will be served with two flights per week.

From April 6, SkyUp has been cleared to operate a 2X-weekly KBP-Marseille (MRS) route, with routes to Ostrava (OSR) and Brno (BRQ) in the Czech Republic approved from April 23 and April 25 respectively.

Additionally, the State Aviation Administration has given the go-ahead for routes from LWO and ODS to Munich (MUC), and from OZH to Berlin (BER). All three routes have been approved from March 28 and will be 2X-weekly.

In December, SkyUp announced plans to commence a 2X-weekly KBP-Stuttgart (STR) service on March 29 and a 3X-weekly KBP-Dusseldorf (DUS) route from May 28. The airline last month also resumed KBP-Sofia (SOF) flights and started two new routes to Istanbul (IST) from LWO and ODS.

Photo credit: SkyUp