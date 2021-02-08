Network Tracker: the global market (w/e Feb. 7)

Routes’ latest infographic looks at the current state of the world’s aviation market as capacity continues to fall.

OAG Schedules Analyser data shows that there were 51 million seats globally last week (w/c Feb. 1, 2021), compared with 51.3 million during the previous seven days. That meant the rate of decline slowed to 0.6% week-on-week following falls of 3.8% and 3.4% during the previous two weeks.

However, the worldwide figure is the lowest total since the final week of June 2020 when there were 49.6 million seats available. Overall, capacity last week is down 51.2% compared with the same week in 2019.

