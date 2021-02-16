Network Tracker: the global market (w/e Feb. 14)

Routes’ latest infographic looks at the current state of the world’s aviation market amid further capacity falls.

Capacity dropped by almost 6% last week (w/c Feb. 8, 2021) compared with the previous seven days, falling to its lowest level in 33 weeks. There were 48.2 million seats available worldwide, representing a decline of 11 million from the first week of 2021.

The data, provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, shows that domestic capacity last week totaled 38.8 million seats, with international capacity at 9.4 million. This compares with 64 million domestic and 41.9 million international seats during the same week in 2019.