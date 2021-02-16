Network Tracker: the global market (w/e Feb. 14)

Routes’ latest infographic looks at the current state of the world’s aviation market amid further capacity falls.

By David Casey

Posted

Share this article

Capacity dropped by almost 6% last week (w/c Feb. 8, 2021) compared with the previous seven days, falling to its lowest level in 33 weeks. There were 48.2 million seats available worldwide, representing a decline of 11 million from the first week of 2021.   

The data, provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, shows that domestic capacity last week totaled 38.8 million seats, with international capacity at 9.4 million. This compares with 64 million domestic and 41.9 million international seats during the same week in 2019.

Share this article

Route Exchange Brochure

Communicate with the global route development community on one platform, 365 days a year.

Download Brochure

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Senior Network Planning Editor

David is responsible for providing insight to the Routesonline community through the latest breaking news, as well as regular features and analysis on developments and trends within the sector. He previously spent 11 years as a business journalist, which included five as the editor of an award-winning digital news team.