Route Analysis: Kuwait-Addis Ababa

Jazeera Airways plans to add its first route to Ethiopia later this month.

By David Casey

Posted

Share this article

Jazeera Airways has opened reservations for its first route to East Africa, which will see the airline fly nonstop to Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

The carrier has previously only served Egypt in Africa, operating routes Cairo (CAI), Luxor (LXR) and Sohag (HMB) among others.

According to Jazeera’s booking system, flights between Kuwait International (KWI) and Addis Ababa Bole International (ADD) are scheduled to operate 2X-weekly from March 16, 2021 using Airbus A320s. Service will be on Wednesdays and Saturdays, departing KWI at 10.50 p.m. and arriving in ADD at 2.45 a.m. the following day. The return leg leaves ADD at 3.45 a.m. and arrives back in KWI at 7.30 a.m.

KWI-ADD 

Carrier:

Jazeera Airways

Aircraft:

Airbus A320

Frequency:

2X-weekly

Start date:

March 16, 2021

Distance:

2,446 km

O&D traffic demand (2019):

13,182

Annual growth:

-53.5%

Average base fare (2019):

$195.96

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that Jazeera will compete with Ethiopian Airlines on the route, which has been the sole provider of nonstop services between the two destinations since Kuwait Airways exited the market in October 2013. Ethiopian is currently offering 2X-weekly ADD-KWI flights using Boeing 737-700 aircraft, but OAG lists that 5X-weekly services are planned during the summer 2021 season.

Sabre Market Intelligence figures show that in 2019, 75% of the traffic from Kuwait to Addis Ababa flew to destinations beyond Ethiopian’s capital. A total of 24.3% was local, with the remainder split between behind and bridge. Jazeera will likely be targeting the local traffic, in particular migrant workers.  

Photo credit: Jazeera Airways

Route Rundown

Data and expert insight into new route announcements, powered by ASM.

View the full Route Rundown archive

ASM logo

ASM, the sister company to Routes, is the world‘s leading route development consultantcy and has supported the creation of new air services since 1993. Find out more

Share this article

The economic impact of hosting World Routes

Request your copy of the Economic Impact Study to learn more about the long-term growth effects your airport or destination can benefit from by hosting World Routes in 2023, the next available hosting year for World Routes.

Request Economic Impact Study

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Senior Network Planning Editor

David is responsible for providing insight to the Routesonline community through the latest breaking news, as well as regular features and analysis on developments and trends within the sector. He previously spent 11 years as a business journalist, which included five as the editor of an award-winning digital news team.