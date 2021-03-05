Alaska adds four California-Montana leisure routes for the summer

The airline sees demand for outdoor activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines will add four new routes connecting cities in California with leisure destinations in Montana during the summer season.

All of the routes will be operated with Embraer E175 aircraft. The routes are: Los Angeles (LAX)-Glacier Park International (FCA) near Kalispell, Montana, to be operated 2X-weekly from May 20 to Sept. 7; San Diego (SAN)-FCA, to be operated 3X-weekly from May 20 to Sept. 7; SAN-Bozeman (BZN), to be flown 5X-weekly from May 20 to Sept. 7; and San Francisco (SFO)-BZN, to be operated 1X-weekly from June 17 to Sept. 7.

Alaska believes there will be demand for outdoor leisure markets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For those ready to makes moves this summer, we’re excited to better connect California with Montana,” Alaska VP of network and alliances Brett Catlin said.

“We’ve long offered access to some of the best vacation destinations from Southern California and continue to see opportunities to grow our footprint in the region.”

Alaska currently operates the SAN-Missoula, Montana (MSO) route year-round, as well as flights from LAX to both BZN and MSO all year.