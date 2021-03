Routes’ latest infographic looks at the current state of the world’s aviation market as the northern summer season approaches.

Global capacity last week (w/c March 1, 2021) rose for the third week in a row, reaching 57.1 million seats. The increase means the number of available seats is now 53.9% of the total available during the same week in 2019.

However, international capacity continues to remain depressed. There were just 9.8 million international seats offered during the last seven days, compared with 41.4 million during the first week of March in 2019.

Photo credit: American Airlines