Network Tracker: the global market (w/e March 14)

Routes’ latest infographic looks at the current state of the world’s aviation market

Total seat capacity nudged up by 1.4% last week (w/c March 8, 2021) to almost 58 million departure seats—the highest figure since the turn of the year.

However, the growth was largely thanks to US airlines adding capacity to their domestic networks, which helped to offset declines seen elsewhere around the world.

Overall, the number of available seats available globally was down by 45.6% on the same week in 2019 when 106.4 million seats were on offer.