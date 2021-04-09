Connect Airlines plans Canada-US business routes

Boston-based charter operator Waltzing Matilda Aviation (WMA) is planning to launch a new scheduled airline later this year targeting business traffic.

Connect Airlines will be based at Toronto’s downtown Billy Bishop City Airport (YTZ), offering routes to points in the northeast and Midwest US using Q400 turboprop aircraft. It is hoped the startup will be operational by October 2021.

“We are passionate about how aviation brings people, cultures and business together. Especially in these challenging times, we are committed to delivering the world's most rewarding premium travel experience with safety, service, convenience and reliability,” WMA CEO John Thomas said.

The airline has not confirmed the routes it intends to fly, but said it plans to offer “convenient service ideal for the day-tripping business traveler” subject to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions between Canada and the US.

In March, WMA appointed a new advisory board to support its new scheduled services. The board includes Russell Chew, ex-president and COO of JetBlue Airways, and Nina Jonsson, who was most recently SVP of group fleet at Air France-KLM Group.

Connect Airlines will also be the launch partner of IBS Software’s "Airline-in-a-box" set of solutions. It will enable the management of the airline on a single integrated platform, with a simultaneous implementation and integrated sources of data. This includes reservations, fleet and crew operations, maintenance, and the carrier’s website and mobile application.

Photo credit: WMA / Connect Airlines