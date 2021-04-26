Airline in Focus: Finnair

Finnair is planning to grow its flight schedule this summer with a focus on leisure destinations in the expectation that vaccination rollouts will lead to more countries reopening their borders.

In June, the Finnish flag-carrier intends to resume service to destinations like Reykjavik (KEF), Bodø (BOO), Nice (NCE), Lisbon (LIS) and Vilnius (VNO). Additional frequencies will also be added to Greek islands such as Rhodes (RHO), Chania (CHQ) and Santorini (JTR), as well as to Mallorca (PMI), Malaga (AGP) and Alicante (ALC) in Spain.

“We closely follow how travel regulations develop across our markets and have the flexibility to increase flights based on demand, seizing opportunities created when travel restrictions are lifted,” CCO Ole Orvér said.

In North America, Finnair plans to restart flights to Chicago (ORD) and Los Angeles (LAX) in mid-June and increase frequencies on the New York (JFK) route to up to three flights per week. The restart of these flights is still subject to the development of US travel guidelines.

In Asia, the oneworld alliance member expects to serve Bangkok (BKK), Hong Kong (HKG), Seoul (ICN), Shanghai (PVG), Singapore (SIN) and Tokyo's Haneda (HND) and Narita (NRT).

Photo credit: Joe Pries