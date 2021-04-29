Eighteen routes added to Sun Country’s network

US leisure carrier Sun Country Airlines is continuing to expand its footprint across the Midwest with the addition of 18 new point-to-point services.

Six of the routes are from its hometown Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP) base alongside services from five other destinations in the region. Three are in Wisconsin—from Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee—plus Duluth in Minnesota and Rochester in New York State.

The ULCC already served Madison’s Dane County Regional Airport (MSN), but Duluth (DLH), Green Bay Austin Straubel (GRB), Milwaukee Mitchell (MKE) and Rochester (RST) are new additions to Sun Country’s network.

Other new airport domestic points set to be served by the carrier are Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) and St. Pete-Clearwater International (PIE) in Florida, and Phoenix-Mesa (AZA) in Arizona. Owen Roberts (GCM) in the Cayman Islands and Providenciales (PLS) in Turks and Caicos complete the nine new airports joining the airline’s route map.

“With more and more people excited to resume traveling, we’re thrilled to be able to offer them the opportunity to visit these incredible vacation destinations this winter,” chief revenue officer Grant Whitney said.

With the latest expansion, Sun Country will operate a total of 93 routes across 69 airports in the US, Mexico, Central America and Caribbean.

“It is great to see Sun Country Airlines continuing to grow at MSP International Airport, taking people to the places they want to go,” said Metropolitan Airports Commission CEO Brian Ryks.

“Sun Country is the first airline to offer scheduled service from MSP to four of these five destinations. All five new routes will offer fantastic getaway experiences when the weather turns cold again next winter.”

Photo credit: Joe Pries