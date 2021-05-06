Routes Reconnected in numbers

Providing a vital platform for the community to collaborate, our second virtual Routes Reconnected event reunited the world's route development professionals, facilitating meaningful conversations and a comprehensive programme of actionable insight to help support the industry through its recovery.

Throughout four packed event days, 1,700+ attendees took part in more than 1,500 one-to-one and multi-user meetings and gained core knowledge via three days of exclusive content that will inform critical future business strategies.