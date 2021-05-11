Network Tracker: the global market (w/e May 9, 2021)

Worldwide capacity moved to 62.3 million seats last week (w/c May 3, 2021), representing a slight increase of 0.7% compared with the previous seven days. The figure means the global market is now 56.6% of the size it was two years ago.

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that domestic capacity accounted for 81.7% of the total number of seats available last week, led by China with 16.9 million seats. The US domestic market was the second largest with 14.1 million, followed by India with 2.2 million.

However, while the US and China topped the list of countries by week-on-week capacity growth, India remained among the fastest fallers as the country battles to control the surging number of COVID-19 cases.

The biggest weekly decline, however, came in Turkey where the number of departure seats dropped by almost 350,000 last week. This followed a full lockdown imposed on April 29 to help the country overcome a third wave of coronavirus infections.

Turkey’s health ministry on May 8 reported fewer than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours for the first time since mid-March. The country will remain in lockdown until May 17.

Photo credit: Joe Pries