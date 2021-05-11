Egyptair starts Prague-Hurghada service

Egyptair has launched its first route to Václav Havel Airport Prague (PRG), a twice-weekly service from leisure destination Hurghada.

The flag-carrier’s flights from Hurghada International Airport (HRG) to PRG will start from May 23 and operate on Thursdays and Sundays using Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The Cairo-based airline's A220-300 aircraft are configured to accommodate 137 passengers with 122 seats in economy class and 15 seats in the economy-plus product Comfort Class.

HRG and PRG are already connected by Air Cairo and Smartwings, with the latter also offering service to Sharm El Sheikh International Airport (SSH) and Marsa Alam International Airport (RMF).

Flights between the Czech Republic and Egypt in the summer 2021 season.

PRG’s aviation director Jaroslav Filip said that trips to Egypt have “long been sought” by Czech travelers.

“We believe that, during the summer season, the new connection to Hurghada will be used by those interested in trips organized by travel agencies and individual tourists alike,” Filip said.

“Moreover, we can see a potential for flights from Prague to other destinations in Egypt, which we are already negotiating with airlines.”

Filip added that PRG is proud that an entirely new carrier has selected the airport in the current climate.

PRG is connected to 35 destinations as of May 2021, with recent sunshine leisure resumptions including Ryanair’s service to Malaga Airport (AGP) and Smartwings to Lanzarote (ACE).

Photo credit: Václav Havel Airport