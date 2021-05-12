Spain's World2Fly poised to launch in June after securing AOC

Spanish transatlantic leisure start-up carrier World2Fly has secured its air operator’s certificate (AOC) and will launch Airbus A330-300 and A350-900 operations this summer.

Palma de Mallorca (PMI)-based World2Fly is being set up by World2Meet (W2M), a Spanish travel services provider that was founded in 2008 and is owned by Iberostar Group.

The startup, which now has its AOC in place, has begun taking bookings to W2M’s strategic destinations.

“World2Fly will operate from Lisbon [LIS] and Madrid [MAD] airports to the main Caribbean airports starting June 19: Havana in Cuba [HAV], Cancun in Mexico [CUN] and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic [PUJ],” a World2Fly spokesperson told the Aviation Week Network.

The Caribbean destinations will be served 2X-weekly from MAD and 1X-weekly from LIS.

“The fleet includes three long-haul aircraft [two arriving in 2021 and another next year]: an A330-300 based in LIS and two A350-900s [on delivered this month and another in May 22],” the spokesperson said.

The A330 is configured with 388 seats, while the A350 holds 432 passengers.

World2Fly is led by director general Bruno Claeys, who was Evelop Airlines director general from 2017 to July 2020.

W2M is active in more than 175 countries, supplying tour operators, travel wholesalers and travel agencies with hotel accommodation, transfers, excursions and handling services.

