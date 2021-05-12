Spain's World2Fly poised to launch in June after securing AOC
The airline aims to connect Lisbon and Madrid with the Caribbean.
Spanish transatlantic leisure start-up carrier World2Fly has secured its air operator’s certificate (AOC) and will launch Airbus A330-300 and A350-900 operations this summer.
The startup, which now has its AOC in place, has begun taking bookings to W2M’s strategic destinations.
“World2Fly will operate from Lisbon [LIS] and Madrid [MAD] airports to the main Caribbean airports starting June 19: Havana in Cuba [HAV], Cancun in Mexico [CUN] and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic [PUJ],” a World2Fly spokesperson told the Aviation Week Network.
The Caribbean destinations will be served 2X-weekly from MAD and 1X-weekly from LIS.
W2M is active in more than 175 countries, supplying tour operators, travel wholesalers and travel agencies with hotel accommodation, transfers, excursions and handling services.
