Southwest targets Hawaii growth

This summer Southwest Airlines will offer almost 300,000 monthly seats into Hawaii with a host of new and resumed routes coming online.

New services from Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), Phoenix (PHX) and San Diego (SAN) will be bolstered by other additional frequencies from the mainline.

The LCC, which will utilize Boeing 737-800 and MAX aircraft, will offer more capacity by March than at any time since it launched service to the islands two years previously.

Total Southwest capacity to Hawaii will reach 292,950 seats in July 2021, with the previous peak at 264,400 seats in March 2020.

Total Southwest departure seats to Hawaii

All data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser

Southwest’s new routes in full

Departure Arrival Frequency Start date LAS Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) Twice daily June 6, 2021 LAS Kahului Airport (OGG) Twice daily June 27, 2021 LAS Kona International Airport (KOA) Daily Sept. 7, 2021 LAS Lihue Airport (LIH) Daily Sept. 8, 2021 LAX HNL Daily (up to twice on June 27) June 6, 2021 LAX OGG Three-daily June 6, 2021 LAX KOA Daily June 27, 2021 LAX LIH Daily June 27, 2021 PHX HNL Twice daily June 27, 2021 PHX OGG Daily June 27, 2021 PHX KOA Daily Sept. 7, 2021 PHX LIH Daily Sept. 7, 2021 SAN OGG Daily (up to twice on June 27) June 6, 2021 SAN KOA Daily June 27, 2021 SAN LIH Daily June 29, 2021

Photo credit: Rob Finlayson