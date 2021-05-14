Southwest targets Hawaii growth

Southwest will offer more capacity into Hawaii this summer than at any time since the routes were launched in 2019.

By Wesley Charnock

Posted

Share this article

This summer Southwest Airlines will offer almost 300,000 monthly seats into Hawaii with a host of new and resumed routes coming online.

New services from Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), Phoenix (PHX) and San Diego (SAN) will be bolstered by other additional frequencies from the mainline.

The LCC, which will utilize Boeing 737-800 and MAX aircraft, will offer more capacity by March than at any time since it launched service to the islands two years previously.

Total Southwest capacity to Hawaii will reach 292,950 seats in July 2021, with the previous peak at 264,400 seats in March 2020.

Total Southwest departure seats to Hawaii

All data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser

Southwest’s new routes in full

Departure

Arrival

Frequency

Start date

LAS

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

Twice daily

June 6, 2021

LAS

Kahului Airport (OGG)

Twice daily

June 27, 2021

LAS

Kona International Airport (KOA)

Daily

Sept. 7, 2021

LAS

Lihue Airport (LIH)

Daily

Sept. 8, 2021

LAX

HNL

Daily (up to twice on June 27)

June 6, 2021

LAX

OGG

Three-daily

June 6, 2021

LAX

KOA

Daily

June 27, 2021

LAX

LIH

Daily

June 27, 2021

PHX

HNL

Twice daily

June 27, 2021

PHX

OGG

Daily

June 27, 2021

PHX

KOA

Daily

Sept. 7, 2021

PHX

LIH

Daily

Sept. 7, 2021

SAN

OGG

Daily (up to twice on June 27)

June 6, 2021

SAN

KOA

Daily

June 27, 2021

SAN

LIH

Daily

June 29, 2021

Photo credit: Rob Finlayson