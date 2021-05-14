Southwest targets Hawaii growth
Southwest will offer more capacity into Hawaii this summer than at any time since the routes were launched in 2019.
This summer Southwest Airlines will offer almost 300,000 monthly seats into Hawaii with a host of new and resumed routes coming online.
New services from Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), Phoenix (PHX) and San Diego (SAN) will be bolstered by other additional frequencies from the mainline.
The LCC, which will utilize Boeing 737-800 and MAX aircraft, will offer more capacity by March than at any time since it launched service to the islands two years previously.
Total Southwest capacity to Hawaii will reach 292,950 seats in July 2021, with the previous peak at 264,400 seats in March 2020.
Total Southwest departure seats to Hawaii
Southwest’s new routes in full
|
Departure
|
Arrival
|
Frequency
|
Start date
|
LAS
|
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)
|
Twice daily
|
June 6, 2021
|
LAS
|
Kahului Airport (OGG)
|
Twice daily
|
June 27, 2021
|
LAS
|
Kona International Airport (KOA)
|
Daily
|
Sept. 7, 2021
|
LAS
|
Lihue Airport (LIH)
|
Daily
|
Sept. 8, 2021
|
LAX
|
HNL
|
Daily (up to twice on June 27)
|
June 6, 2021
|
LAX
|
OGG
|
Three-daily
|
June 6, 2021
|
LAX
|
KOA
|
Daily
|
June 27, 2021
|
LAX
|
LIH
|
Daily
|
June 27, 2021
|
PHX
|
HNL
|
Twice daily
|
June 27, 2021
|
PHX
|
OGG
|
Daily
|
June 27, 2021
|
PHX
|
KOA
|
Daily
|
Sept. 7, 2021
|
PHX
|
LIH
|
Daily
|
Sept. 7, 2021
|
SAN
|
OGG
|
Daily (up to twice on June 27)
|
June 6, 2021
|
SAN
|
KOA
|
Daily
|
June 27, 2021
|
SAN
|
LIH
|
Daily
|
June 29, 2021
Photo credit: Rob Finlayson