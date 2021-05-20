Network Tracker: the global market (w/e May 16, 2021)

Routes’ latest infographic looks at the current state of the world’s aviation market.

By David Casey

Posted

Global capacity dipped by 0.4% last week (w/c May 10, 2021), meaning the market is now 56.7% of its size in 2019. Domestic capacity accounted for 50.5 million seats, with international capacity at 11.6 million seats.

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that US was the world’s major growth market in numerical terms last week, increasing capacity by almost 800,000 departure seats.

Indonesia recorded the steepest fall in capacity—which dropped by 53% week-on-week—as the country’s government restricted air travel during Eid.

Photo credit: Joe Pries

