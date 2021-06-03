American to operate Reno-Charlotte route this summer
The seasonal service will mark the first time the nonstop route has been flown on a scheduled basis.
American Airlines will operate flights on the Reno-Tahoe, Nevada (RNO)-Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) route this summer.
The seasonal service will be flown from June 3 to Oct. 6 with an Airbus A319 capable of seating up to 128 passengers. The daily service will mark the first time the RNO-CLT route has been operated nonstop, according to RNO.
CLT, like many US airports, has reported a steady rise in returning passengers.
“Charlotte Douglas is now at nearly 60% of its record breaking 2019 passenger numbers of 50.2 million flyers,” the airport said in a recent statement.
CLT officials note that the airport is the second busiest hub in American’s system after its Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) base.
American operated 679 daily departures at CLT in April 2019 and was nearly at that figure with 643 daily departures in April 2021.