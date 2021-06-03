Eurowings adds three routes from Pristina

Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings plans to expand its operations from Kosovo’s capital Pristina over the coming weeks with the launch of three new seasonal routes.

The carrier, which opened a base at Pristina International (PRN) during summer 2019, will connect the city with Bremen (BRE) in Germany, Brussels South Charleroi (CRL) in Belgium, and Malmo (MMX) in Sweden.

The network additions take the number of destinations served by Eurowings from PRN this summer to 10—seven of which are in Germany.

In addition to the 1X-weekly route to Bremen, which begins on June 30, the LCC serves the German cities of Dusseldorf (DUS), Frankfurt {{(FRA}}), Hamburg (HAM), Hannover (HAJ), Munich (MUC) and Stuttgart (STR). Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows the PRN-BRE market is currently unserved nonstop.

Flights to Brussels South Charleroi will start on June 29 and be 1X-weekly, while Malmo will be served twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays from June 28. The routes are scheduled to operate through mid-September.

Eurowings will compete indirectly with TUI fly Belgium in the Pristina-Brussels market, with the TUI Group carrier serving PRN from Brussels Airport (BRU) three times per week, increasing to 4X-weekly in July. Greek charter carrier Air Mediterranean will also provide competition between Pristina and Malmo.

OAG data shows Eurowings currently serves Goteborg Landvetter (GOT) and Stockholm Arlanda (ARN) in Sweden, but Pristina will become its first destination from Malmo.

Airport operator Swedavia said the PRN-MMX route would likely attract VFR traffic, given people from Kosovo represent the third largest ethnic group with roots in south-eastern Europe in the Malmo region.

“The whole Balkan region is a popular destination both for holidaymakers and for friends and family visiting from Malmo,” Swedavia director of aviation business Elizabeth Axtelius added.

Photo credit: joepriesaviation.net