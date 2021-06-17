Airline in Focus: Air Transat

Air Transat has revealed its winter 2021/22 flight program, with almost 50 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, the US and Europe on offer.

This schedule also features two new destinations in Florida—Miami (MIA) and Fort Myers (RSW), with direct flights from Montreal (YUL)—in addition to flights already scheduled for Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO).

“We know that our clients are eager to travel, whether it's to visit loved ones or for a change of scenery,” Air Transat president and CEO Annick Guérard said. “And we are sure to meet this strong, pent-up demand with the rich variety of destinations we are offering this winter.

“Plus, by adding Miami and Fort Myers to our program, we are consolidating our position in the United States, a popular sun destination for Canadian travellers.”

Starting December 2021, Air Transat will fly to MIA four times a week, and to RSW twice a week.

Overall, the carrier plans to fly from eight Canadian cities this winter: Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, London, Halifax and Moncton.

Air Transat ground its fleet in January amid ongoing travel restrictions in Canada. However, the carrier plans to gradually resume operations from late July.

Photo credit: Rob Finlayson