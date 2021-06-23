Frontier Airlines adds five new Vegas routes

ULCC Frontier Airlines will add five new routes from Las Vegas (LAS) this summer, bringing the number of destinations it serves from LAS to 48.

The routes will start Aug. 12 or Aug. 13 and be operated 2X-weekly. The new destinations to be served are: Bentonville, Arkansas (XNA); Bloomington, Illinois (BMI); Memphis, Tennessee (MEM); Madison, Wisconsin (MSN); and Tucson, Arizona (TUS).

Based at Denver (DEN), Frontier operates an all-Airbus A320 family aircraft fleet.

“Frontier now proudly offers 48 nonstop Las Vegas routes for improved access and affordability to visit one of the top entertainment destinations in the world,” Frontier SVP of commercial Daniel Shurz said.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority VP of marketing Fletch Brunelle added: “There’s incredible pent-up demand for travel right now, and every new seat provides an exciting opportunity for growth.”

Photo credit: Joe Pries