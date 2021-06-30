Alaska Airlines, Qatar Airways formally unveil codeshare

Beginning July 1, Qatar’s passengers can book travel and connect to more than 150 of Alaska’s North American routes including flights to/from Anchorage (ANC); Denver (DEN); Las Vegas (LAS); Portland (PDX); Salt Lake City (SLC); San Diego (SAN); San Jose (SJC); and Vancouver (YVR).

During the second phase of the agreement, Seattle ( SEA )-based Alaska’s passengers can book travel on Doha (DOH)-based Qatar’s flights from the US and Qatar to destinations in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

“This is an important step in advancing our commercial cooperation with Alaska Airlines as we welcome the newest member of the oneworld alliance to Qatar Airways’ list of strategic partners,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said.

“As we expand services to Alaska’s key hubs of Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles, we look forward to implementing the next phase of this strategic partnership and welcoming on board Alaska Airlines passengers as we connect them to our global network of over 140 destinations…”

Alaska Air Group CEO Ben Minicucci added: “We’re thrilled to be a part of this evolving partnership with Qatar Airways, one of world’s premier airlines... Qatar’s nonstop flights from our hubs in Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles to Doha and points beyond offers our guests tremendous opportunities to visit nearly any country they want."

During the recent CAPA Live June conference, Minicucci noted that Microsoft, Boeing, Nordstrom, REI and Expedia all have a significant presence in Seattle, which is Alaska’s headquarters and largest hub. He noted Alaska operates roughly 350 flights per day from SEA “and you couple that with the oneworld carriers that are in Seattle connecting to a thousand destinations, 150 different countries … oneworld is just a phenomenal value proposition that we can bring to these corporations that are looking at having their employees travel around the world.”

Photo credit: Qatar Airways