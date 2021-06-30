Allegiant expands with 23 routes, Sun Country responds

Allegiant Air is adding 23 nonstop routes for fall vacation and holiday travel, including flights to four new destinations.

The Las Vegas-based carrier said the latest network growth was in response to rising domestic leisure demand in the US.

“We continue to expand our network to provide customers with our unique brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service to even more of the cities they want to visit – whether it’s for a long overdue vacation, or to reconnect with family and friends,” Allegiant SVP of revenue and planning Drew Wells said.

The four new destinations set to receive service are Melbourne (MLB), Florida; Amarillo (AMA), Texas; Washington Dulles (IAD) and Minneapolis-St Paul (MSP). Among the new routes launching are flights from IAD to Jacksonville (JAX) and Sarasota Bradenton (SRQ).

“Allegiant Air’s new service from Dulles International to these sunny Florida hotspots will be a boon to National Capital Region residents seeking a convenient and affordable getaway,” said Carl Schultz, acting VP of airline business development for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

However, Allegiant’s services from MSP are perhaps the most eye-catching. The LCC will launch three warm-weather routes from the Twin Cities—prompting a reaction from Minneapolis-based Sun Country.

Allegiant will offer 2X-weekly flights from MSP to Asheville (AVL) and Palm Beach (PBI), starting Oct. 7; and Punta Gorda (PGD), starting Oct. 8. In response, Sun Country will also begin flying from MSP to AVL and PBI on Oct. 7, and has brought forward the planned launch of PGD to the same date.

Photo credit: Joe Pries