AirAsia Indonesia suspends flights for a month

AirAsia Indonesia will suspend all domestic and international flights for a month from July 6 to support the Indonesian government’s efforts to control the latest COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, the LCC confirmed that all scheduled passenger flights would be paused until Aug. 6.

However, the carrier’s chartered and cargo services will remain operational to assist “the repatriation of travelers and shipment of goods as well as other essential purposes in strict health and safety protocols.”

The suspension of flights comes as Indonesia grapples to control a significant rise in the number of coronavirus cases that have put a strain on the country’s healthcare system.

Indonesia is currently experiencing more than 25,000 new cases every day. In total, the country has recorded about 2.3 million positive cases and more than 60,000 deaths so far.

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, AirAsia Indonesia was scheduled to offer about 200,000 seats during July 2021 across 16 routes, 12 of which were domestic. The most capacity was scheduled to be deployed between Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta (CGK) and Denpasar-Bali (DPS).

OAG figures show that airlines have collectively planned about 7.7 million departure seats from and within Indonesia during July 2021. However, the total number is expected to reduce as carriers cancel flights. About 1.4 million seats have already been removed in the last month alone.

Photo credit: Sonny Tumbelaka / AFP / Getty Images