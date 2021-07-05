Route Analysis: Abu Dhabi-Baku

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between Air Arabia and Etihad Airways, is adding a new nonstop flight option between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Azerbaijan later this month when it begins service between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Baku (GYD).

Flights will begin on July 15, operating twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays using Airbus A320s. The route will depart AUH at 11.50 a.m., arriving in GYD at 2.55 p.m. The return flight takes off at 4.15 p.m. and arrives back in the UAE at 7.15 p.m.

The launch will provide a direct connection between Abu Dhabi and Azerbaijan’s capital city for the first time since February 2020. Etihad previously served AUH-GYD 4X-weekly using A320s, but suspended flights 16 months ago at the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

OAG Schedules Analyser data shows Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s flights will become the fourth nonstop route currently operating between the UAE and Azerbaijan.

During the week commencing July 5, Azerbaijan Airlines and flydubai are serving Dubai International (DXB)-GYD 3X-weekly and 7X-weekly respectively, while Air Arabia is starting a 4X-weekly route between Sharjah (SHJ) and GYD on July 11.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will also begin service between AUH and GUD ahead of low-cost rival Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. The latest schedules show the Wizz Air affiliate intends to begin a 2X-weekly service on Sept. 4.

AUH-GYD

Carrier: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Aircraft: Airbus A320 Frequency: 2X-weekly Start date: July 15, 2021 Distance: 1,833 km O&D traffic demand (2019): 13,684 Annual growth: 20% Average base fare (2019): $128.34

Photo credit: Getty Images / Tahir Aliyev