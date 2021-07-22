HK Express to introduce Taipei and Kaohsiung flights

HK Express is set to add further competition on routes between Hong Kong and Taiwan from August with the launch of flights to Taipei and Kaohsiung.

Service from Hong Kong International (HKG) to Taipei Taiwan Taoyuan (TPE) will begin on Aug. 23, while flights to Kaohsiung (KHH) start three days later. Both routes will be operated by the LCC twice a week, increasing to 4X-weekly from early October.

“We are always looking for new ways to make travel more affordable and accessible. The two new services are the latest examples of our dedication to this mission,” HK Express CEO Mandy Ng said.

HK Express, which already serves Taichung (RMQ) in Taiwan, will face direct competition on both of the new routes being launched.

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, Cathay Pacific is serving HKG-TPE 38X-weekly during the week commencing July 19, while EVA Airways and China Airlines offer 4X-weekly and 1X-weekly flights respectively. Cathay Pacific also flies HKG-KHH three times per week.

In total, there are currently 27,500 two-way weekly seats operating between HKG and TPE, and 1,700 between HKG and KHH. Analysis of OAG data shows HKG-TPE capacity is down by 83% on the same week in 2019, while HKG-KHH capacity is down by 95.3%.

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, HK Express will initially operate one-way flights to Taipei and Kaohsiung in the interim period. The airline said it would “monitor the situation closely and commence roundtrip services when travel restrictions ease.”

Flights to TPE will depart HKG on Mondays and Saturdays at 3.55 p.m., arriving in TPE at 5.55 p.m. The KHH route will operate on Thursdays and Sundays, leaving HKG at 10.50 a.m. and arriving in KHH at 12.20 p.m.

Photo credit: Peter Parks / AFP / Getty Images