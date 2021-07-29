Airline in Focus: Hainan Airlines

Originally founded in 1989, Hainan Airlines is part of Chinese conglomerate HNA Group. Earlier this month, the group said it expects its airline subsidiaries to handle more than 18 million passengers and operate 140,000 frequencies during July and August.

Both flight frequencies and passengers would represent a rise of 40% year-on-year—and could exceed levels seen in summer 2019.

Unsurprisingly given China’s tight border controls, the lion’s share of Hainan Airlines’ capacity is currently on domestic routes. Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows the airline has 4.4 million domestic seats available in August 2021 and just 6,490 on international routes. This compares with 4.3 million domestic seats and 520,145 international seats during August 2019.

The latest schedules also show that Hainan Airlines plans to add two new routes in August, connecting Dalian (DLC) with Guilin (KWL) and Xining (XNN). The airline has also announced that Chongqing (CKG)-Taiyuan (TYN) service began on July 28.

