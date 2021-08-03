Network Tracker: the global market (w/e Aug. 1, 2021)

Global capacity last week (w/c July 26, 2021) reduced for the first time in 10 weeks, dropping by 1.3% to 81.7 million seats. The overall decrease of 1.04 million seats was largely due to a tightening of travel restrictions in parts of Asia as the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread.

China, the world’s second-largest aviation market, recorded a week-on-week fall of some 350,000 departure seats amid fresh virus flare ups in cities including Beijing, Nanjing and Wuhan.

Vietnam also saw a large drop, with capacity shrinking by 340,000 departure seats. This equated to a reduction of more than 50% compared with the previous seven days in the country. Stricter restrictions have been imposed in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi as the country battles its worst wave of infections.

Indonesia, Japan and Australia completed the top five list of countries ranked by capacity reduction in numerical terms, with each country’s market declining by 295,000 seats, 243,000 seats, and 185,000 seats respectively.

Photo credit: Rob Finlayson