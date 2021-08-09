Delta to boost transatlantic flying this fall
The US carrier is restarting service to London Heathrow from Detroit and Seattle this fall.
Delta Air Lines is increasing service across the Atlantic this fall, with 30 weekly transatlantic flights available to passengers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Atlanta-based carrier will fly from Seattle (SEA) to London Heathrow (LHR) 3X-weekly starting Oct. 7. Delta will then start 4X-weekly service between Detroit (DTW) and LHR from Oct. 11. The flights will be operated with Boeing 767-400 aircraft.
New York (JFK)-LHR flights, already underway daily, will increase to 2X-daily from Oct. 6.
“This long-awaited reopening marks a major milestone since the borders closed to most travelers more than a year ago,” Delta senior VP-network planning Joe Esposito said.
Delta noted that to travel to the UK, passengers will have to provide both proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of departure. To reenter the US, passengers will also have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test three days before departure, Delta said.
Photo credit: Joe Pries