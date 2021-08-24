Emirates to resume DXB-NCL in October
The UAE carrier is set to be operating 77 weekly flights to the UK by Oct. 31.
Posted
Emirates said it is “responding to the easing of international entry protocols and an upsurge in passenger demand.”
The carrier will operate the DBX-NCL route 4X-weekly using a Boeing 777.
Emirates noted that it will serve London Heathrow (LHR) 6X-daily by Oct. 31, five of which will operated by Airbus A380 aircraft. By the end of October, Emirates will fly 77 weekly flights to the UK.
“Since the UAE moved to the UK’s ‘amber list’ we’ve seen huge demand from passengers eagerly making travel plans, whether it’s to see family and friends, for education, business, or a long-awaited holiday,” Emirates UK divisional VP Richard Jewsbury said.
NCL CEO Nick Jones noted that “a change of flight times to an evening departure will mean passengers can maximize their stay in Dubai, whether on holiday or business, whilst also ensuring connectivity to worldwide destinations via the Emirates network.”
Photo credit: Emirates