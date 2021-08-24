Emirates to resume DXB-NCL in October 

Emirates Airline said it will resume service from Dubai (DXB) to Newcastle (NCL) in northeast England from Oct. 15, continuing the process of rebuilding its international network after the shutdowns prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emirates said it is “responding to the easing of international entry protocols and an upsurge in passenger demand.”

The carrier will operate the DBX-NCL route 4X-weekly using a Boeing 777.

Emirates noted that it will serve London Heathrow (LHR) 6X-daily by Oct. 31, five of which will operated by Airbus A380 aircraft. By the end of October, Emirates will fly 77 weekly flights to the UK.

“Since the UAE moved to the UK’s ‘amber list’ we’ve seen huge demand from passengers eagerly making travel plans, whether it’s to see family and friends, for education, business, or a long-awaited holiday,” Emirates UK divisional VP Richard Jewsbury said.