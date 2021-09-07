New Kuala Lumpur ATC center adds 30 slots at KUL

A new air traffic control center in Kuala Lumpur will significantly increase the capacity of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL).

The ATC center moved from its old site at Subang to a new site at Sepang, closer to KUL. Traffic improvements made possible by the new center include the implementation of new arrival and departure routes and upgraded communications and navigation systems enabling more efficient Performance Based Navigation (PBN) flight paths into KUL.

Perhaps most importantly from an airline route development standpoint: KUL's available landing slots will increase from 78 to 108 as the airport will now be able to use all three of its runways for commercial flights.

"These improvements are aimed at providing cascading lucrative returns to the country via the expansion of the aviation industry," Malaysia transport minister Wee Ka Siong said. “It will also enhance Malaysia's competitiveness in the aviation industry by raising the availability and connectivity of the country's civil aviation industry."

According to CAPA/OAG data, KUL handled 1.2 million passengers over the first seven months of 2021.

Photo credit: Malaysia Transport Ministry