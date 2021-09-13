RwandAir to launch two new routes to the DRC

RwandAir will launch new flights in the coming weeks from Kigali (KGL), the Rwandan capital, to two Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) destinations.

A 2X-weekly route between KGL and Lubumbashi (FBM) will start Sept. 29. Another 2X-weekly service will commence Oct. 15 between KGL and Goma (GOM). The KGL-FBM route will be operated with a Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft, while the KGL-GOM route will be flown with a De Havilland Dash 8-400 turboprop aircraft. Both routes will be operated on Mondays and Wednesdays.

“We believe these new routes will be extremely popular with RwandAir customers and increase both diplomatic and commercial links between the DRC and Rwanda,” RwandAir CEO Yvonne Manzi Makolo said.

“RwandAir is always looking for new markets to propel the airline’s network and enhance the choice of destinations and routes, not only across sub-Saharan Africa, but also to longer-haul destinations. We hope to announce further new routes in due course to ensure we meet the demands of our customers and continue to provide top-flight destinations.”

RwandAir currently flies to Kinshasa (FIH) in the DRC.

“Lubumbashi is the second largest city in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and represents the main industrial center for the mining district of southeastern Congo,” RwandAir said in a statement.

“It acts as a hub for high volumes of the country’s largest mining companies, making it a hot spot for business travelers ... Goma lies a few miles south of the active Nyiragongo Volcano, close to the border with Rwanda, on the shore of Lake Kivu … The city is a great gateway to nearby wildlife, including Virunga National Park.”

The new DRC routes will bring to 27 the number of destinations RwandAir operates to across 21 countries throughout Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Photo credit: RwandAir