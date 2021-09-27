Turkey’s Pegasus resumes flights to London Stansted, Manchester

Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines confirmed it has restarted service from its Istanbul Gökçen (SAW) hub to two UK airports: London Stansted (STN) and Manchester (MAN).

The SAW-STN route is being operated 2X-daily while SAW-MAN flights are operating 5X-weekly.

“Both routes offer excellent onward connections across Pegasus’ network of 36 destinations in Turkey,” the airline said in a statement.

Additionally, Pegasus plans to launch 5X-weekly flights between Izmir (ABD) on Turkey’s Aegean coast and STN from Oct. 21

“In light of the new announcement putting Turkey back into [England’s] amber list [allowing passengers flying to or returning to the UK to avoid quarantine], we’re seeing strong growth in our bookings to Turkey from England,” Pegasus chief commercial officer Guliz Ozturk said.

“We’re planning to further increase the number of our flights from England later in the autumn if demand continues to rise,” she added.

Pegasus’s network now comprises 119 destinations across 44 countries.

Photo credit: Nigel Howarth/Aviation Week Network