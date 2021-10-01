Startup Avelo to add Arizona route to network

US startup Avelo Airlines continues to build its route network, adding Tucson (TUS) in Arizona as its latest destination.

Avelo, which launched flights earlier this year from Burbank (BUR) in southern California, will connect BUR and TUS 2X-weekly with a single-class Boeing 737-800 seating 189 passengers starting Dec. 16.

Avelo said TUS will be its 11th destination served from BUR and its 19th destination overall.

“We are excited to add this beautiful region to our portfolio of popular Western US destinations,” Avelo chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said. “Tucson is not only a cultural mecca, but offers national parks, thriving food traditions and year-round events and entertainment we know our customers will enjoy. Traveling between southern California and southern Arizona has never been easier or more affordable.”

TUS president and CEO Danette Bewely added: “One of our top priorities has been securing a nonstop flight from [TUS] to the Los Angeles basin … Southern Arizonans now have an easier and more convenient way to reach many LA area destinations and southern Californians, who are among our top sources for visitors to Tucson, have another way to come here.”

Avelo recently added Las Vegas (LAS) to its network. This fall, the carrier will launch 737-700 flights from New Haven (HVN) in Connecticut to five destinations in Florida.

Photo credit: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images