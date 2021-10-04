Lufthansa Adds Frequencies On High-Demand Domestic Business Routes 

Lufthansa said corporate travel demand “continues to grow strongly,” particularly on domestic routes, and it is adding more flights on key domestic business routes this month.

The number of daily Lufthansa flights between Berlin (BER) and Frankfurt (FRA) is rising from nine to 11; FRA-Hamburg (HAM) flights will increase from eight to 10 daily; and Munich (MUC)-Düsseldorf (DUS) flights will increase from six to as many as nine daily flights.

That is on top of a 45% increase on flight frequencies on those routes already announced in the last few weeks, according to Lufthansa.

The airline also said it is seeing “high demand” for vacation destinations from FRA and MUC, and so is adding frequencies from those airports to Spanish destinations Fuerteventura (FUE), Gran Canaria (LPA), Malaga (AGP), Palma de Mallorca (PMI) and Seville (SVQ).

Lufthansa is additionally offering more frequencies to Faro (FAO) and Madeira (FNC) in Portugal; Cagliari (CAG) in Sardinia, Italy; Catania (CTA) in Sicily, Italy; and Rhodes (RHO) in Greece.

Photo credit: Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images