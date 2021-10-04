Delta To Add Boston Flights To Athens, Tel Aviv In 2022

Delta Air Lines will launch a number of new routes from Boston Logan (BOS) in 2022, including flights to Athens (ATH) and Tel Aviv (TLV).

On the domestic front, Baltimore (BWI), Denver (DEN) and San Diego (SAN) will be added to Delta’s roster of BOS routes next year.

Delta’s BOS-TLV flights will launch May 26, 2022, while the BOS-ATH route will commence May 27. Both routes will be operated 3X-weekly using Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

From July 11, 2022, Delta will also launch BOS flights to BWI, DEN and SAN.

The BWI flights will be operated 5X-weekly with Embraer E175 aircraft with 76 seats, including 12 domestic first-class seats and 20 premium-economy seats.

The DEN route will be operated daily using a 180-seat Boeing 737-900, while the SAN route will be flown daily with a 160-seat 737-800.

“We’ve strengthened our Boston hub as demand has accelerated, adding about 3,800 more seats a day by next summer than our last peak in 2019,” Delta senior VP of network planning Joe Esposito said. “Boston is a fast-growing market with a booming economy, and we’re committed to offering customers significant choice and better convenience when making their travel plans.”

Photo credit: Joe Pries