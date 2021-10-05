Canada’s Flair To Connect Toronto, Palm Springs This Winter 

Canadian ULCC Flair Airlines will launch flights between Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and Palm Springs (PSP) in California from Dec. 15.

Flair will also fly to PSP from Edmonton (YEG) and Vancouver (YVR) in the upcoming winter season.

Flair noted it will be the only carrier connecting YYZ and PSP nonstop this winter, operating the route 2X-weekly. The carrier flies a mix of Boeing 737-800 and 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

“We see a vibrant future filled with opportunities as we expand and bring nonstop service between the Greater Toronto Area and the Coachella Valley,” Flair president and CEO Stephen Jones said. “Our low fares and nonstop routes are changing the travel game for Canadians … Palm Springs is an excellent destination for Canadians to choose for an affordable winter escape.”

Palm Springs mayor Christy Holstege added: “We are excited to welcome Canadians from both coasts to sunny Palm Springs.”

PSP adds to Flair’s transborder network from YYZ, which also includes Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando Sanford (SFB) in Florida as well as Las Vegas (LAS) and Phoenix-Mesa (AZA).

In total, Flair’s network comprises 18 Canadian cities and six US destinations.

Photo credit: Flair Airlines