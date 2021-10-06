ITA To Commence US Service Next Month With Rome-New York Route 

Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), the successor to Italian flag-carrier Alitalia, has revealed the launch dates for its US routes, starting with Rome Fiumicino (FCO)-New York Kennedy (JFK) flights commencing Nov. 4.

ITA’s FCO-JFK route will be operated with a 250-seat, three-class Airbus A330. Flights will operate 3X-weekly initially, rising to 5X-weekly in December and up to as many as 7X-weekly flights from Dec. 20 to Jan. 9, 2022.

ITA will begin its next round of US route launches in March 2022, when it will fly from FCO to both Boston Logan (BOS) and Miami (MIA) and from Milan Malpensa (MXP) to JFK. An FCO-Los Angeles (LAX) route will commence in the 2022 summer.

ITA has previously said it intends to further build its network from FCO in 2022 by adding flights to Washington Dulles (IAD). Routes to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and San Francisco (SFO) are planned to begin in 2023.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Alitalia has flown just one route to the US: FCO-JFK.

ITA will compete with American Airlines and Delta Air Lines on the FCO-JFK route. United Airlines flies between its Newark (EWR) hub and FCO. Delta also serves FCO from BOS.

Photo credit: Getty Images/mdurson