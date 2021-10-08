United Airlines Plans Cleveland Flights To Las Vegas, Phoenix 

United Airlines plans to launch flights from Cleveland (CLE) to Las Vegas (LAS) and Phoenix (PHX) in December, part of a robust domestic schedule planned for the upcoming winter season.

Also launching in December will be an Orlando (MCO)-Indianapolis (IND) route.

That month will also see the carrier resume nonstop flights from Fort Myers (RSW) in Florida to: Columbus (CMH) in Ohio; IND; Milwaukee (MKE); and Pittsburgh (PIT). All told, United will offer 195 daily flights to 12 destinations in Florida this winter.

Among the 66 daily flights to ski destination United will operate this winter will be a new route between Orange County (SNA) in southern California and Aspen (ASE) in Colorado.

Chicago-based United said it will operate more than 3,500 daily domestic flights in December, which will be 91% of its pre-COVID-19 pandemic domestic capacity.

"We're seeing a lot of pent-up demand in our data and are offering a December schedule that centers on the two things people want most for the holidays: warm sunshine and fresh snow," United VP of network planning and scheduling Ankit Gupta said.

