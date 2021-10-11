Rolls-Royce Keen To Support Network Needs

Rolls-Royce aims to support the air service development industry by better understanding its future needs and committing to sustainability.

According to Piers Keywood, SVP marketing civil aerospace at Rolls-Royce, the manufacturer is “excited to reconnect and network with fellow aerospace professionals to understand their strategies, ambitions, and network plans.”

Keywood said that Rolls-Royce has hit major milestones as it helps to “decarbonize the aviation industry,” including the first flight of its all-electric "Spirit of Innovation" aircraft. The engine-maker is also working with airframer Tecnam on delivering the all-electric P-Volt aircraft to Norwegian regional carrier Widerøe.

“By 2023 we have committed that all our in-production civil aerospace engines will be tested and proven to be compatible with 100% SAF,” he said.

“Longer term, we have pledged that our new products will be compatible with net zero requirements by 2030 and the whole business by 2050.”

Photo credit: Rolls-Royce