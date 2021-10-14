Brussels Eyes 200 Destinations

Brussels Airport (BRU) is targeting 200 routes in summer 2022 as it focuses on airline support and rebuilding demand.

The airport now has more than 50 airlines offering service to more than 175 destinations worldwide.

BRU’s director of aviation development Léon Verhallen said: “The recovery of traffic and rebuilding of our network is supported by a new growth incentive for 2022, whereas airlines are rewarded when they realize more than 75% of their 2019 passenger traffic.”

“In the current circumstances and regarding our network, we’re very proud to have welcomed new airlines and launched or will launch some new routes. Furthermore, we’ve seen airlines such as Air Arabia and Royal Air Maroc do particularly well the last months, even surpassing their 2019 figures.”

Throughout summer BRU invested heavily in B2B and B2C marketing to build demand, targeting “the sun seekers, the city trippers, the +65 as well as specific VFR segments.”

“We were therefore also very happy to see that we welcomed 2.7 million passengers over the month of July and August, which is more than 50% of the same months in 2019,” added Verhallen.

Photo credit: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images