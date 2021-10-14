Finavia Targets Asia Rebuild

Finavia is aiming to rebuild the Asian connections from their “current low volumes” at Helsinki (HEL) as it bounces back from COVID-19.

The organization, which manages 20 airports, is beginning to see “the number of passengers grow finally” and aims to “make sure airlines return their routes and build capacity as passenger demand picks up again”, said SVP sales and route development Petri Vuori.

European growth is also a major target in the shorter term.

“We are looking forward to Ryanair entering Helsinki for W21 season with 29 weekly flights,” said Vuori. “At Lapland Airports we already see the interest from European travellers visiting the winter wonderlands and we focus on growing the global demand again.”

In December 2021 Finavia will reach a major milestone in its Helsinki Airport development programme with a large part of the new Terminal 2 opening. The entire project is set to be completed in 2023.

“The long-term goal is to develop services and customer experience and strengthen Helsinki Airport’s position as the leading transit airport in Europe,” said Vuori.

