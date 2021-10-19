Ryanair Launching UK Routes To Morocco, Ukraine

Irish LCC Ryanair will launch routes from the UK to Morocco and Ukraine over the next two months.

The airline will fly between Manchester (MAN) and Lviv (LWO) in Ukraine from Nov. 5. The ULCC will operate the route 2X-weekly with Boeing 737 MAX 8 200 aircraft.

Ryanair will launch service between Edinburgh (EDI) and Marrakesh (RAK) in Morocco from Dec. 18. The route will also be operated 2X-weekly with a 737 MAX 8 200.

“Ryanair remains committed to rebuilding Europe’s aviation and tourism industry by restoring connectivity and growing its network of passengers to over 225 million by 2026,” the airline said in a statement.

Ryanair reiterated its call for the UK government to “scrap or suspend APD [Air Passenger Duty] to allow airlines [to] quickly recover connectivity, jobs and tourism in the aftermath of the pandemic.”

The carrier added: “APD makes UK airports very uncompetitive compared to those in Europe … While Ryanair is committed to the UK … the lack of government support continues to create barriers to boosting traffic and growth.”

Credit: EyesWideOpen/Getty Images