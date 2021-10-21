Aerolíneas Argentinas And Aeroflot To Expand Codeshare

Argentina’s National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) has given the country’s flag carrier Aerolíneas Argentinas the green light to expand an existing codeshare agreement with Aeroflot.

The SkyTeam alliance members began a partnership in June 2018 to link the cities of Buenos Aires and Moscow, via Spain’s capital Madrid.

Under the agreement, Russia’s Aeroflot added its SU code to Aerolineas Argentinas’ service between Ministro Pistarini International (EZE) and Madrid-Barajas (MAD), while Aerolineas Argentinas’ AR code was added to Aeroflot’s Madrid-Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO) route.

The latest approval will allow the airlines extend their agreement to cooperate on Buenos Aires-Moscow services via an additional three cities.

Aeroflot will be able to place its code on Aerolineas Argentinas-operated flights from EZE to New York John F Kennedy (JFK), Miami (MIA) and Rome Fiumicino (FCO), while the Argentinian carrier has permission to add its code on Aeroflot’s services from SVO to the same three destinations.

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, Aerolineas Argentinas currently serves JFK twice a week and MIA daily. Both routes are on board Airbus A330s. However, the airline’s EZE-FCO route was halted in March 2020 because of the pandemic and remains suspended.

Meanwhile, Aeroflot currently offers 10 flights per week from SVO to JFK using Boeing 777-300ERs; a 3X-weekly service to MIA with A350-900s; and eight flights per week to FCO using a mix of A320s and 737-800s.

Photo credit: Rob Finlayson