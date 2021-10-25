Kenya Airways, British Airways To Codeshare

Kenya Airways and British Airways have signed a codeshare agreement designed to open up new destinations for each carrier across Europe and Africa.

Passengers flying to Nairobi (NBO) with British Airways (BA) will be able to connect onto 20 points across East and Central Africa, including Douala in Cameroon, Zanzibar, Lusaka in Zambia, Mombasa in Kenya, Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and Entebbe in Uganda, as well as offering more options to get to popular vacation destinations such as Mauritius and Seychelles.

In the reciprocal agreement, passengers flying with Kenya Airways to London Heathrow (LHR), will be able to connect onto 26 destinations across the UK and Europe that BA operates to, including Glasgow in Scotland, Madrid, Milan, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

BA currently offers four flights a week from London Heathrow to Nairobi, Kenya, operated by a four-class Boeing 777 aircraft. Kenya Airways flies 5X-weekly from Nairobi to London Heathrow using 787s.

“The agreement will increase choices for thousands of passengers and will allow for smooth connectivity to a significant number of new destinations—particularly throughout Africa and Europe,” Kenya Airways chief commercial and customer officer Julius Thairu said.

“By harnessing our complementary strengths, this agreement will also provide benefits to aid the recovery of international travel and meet the increasing demand.”

Photo credit: joepriesaviation.net