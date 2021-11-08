In Numbers: Transatlantic Markets Now And Then

The largest airport market pair between the US and Western Europe is New York (JFK) to London Heathrow (LHR). With 95,800 scheduled departure seats for November 2021, this is 80% higher than the second-largest route JFK to Paris (CDG).

However, it remains well short of the 152,281 seats scheduled in November 2019, representing 62.9% of pre-COVID capacity.

Atlanta (ATL) to CDG actually offers slightly more capacity in November 2021 than the corresponding month in 2019 (36,606 vs 35,147), making it the only market pair in the top 10 which has grown since before the pandemic.

Three of the largest five state-to-country pairs are to the UK, with California and Florida featuring alongside New York.

Photo credit: Joe Pries