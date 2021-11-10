Top 20: European Airlines

Ryanair will operate just over 15% of all total capacity flown across Europe in November 2021.

The Irish LCC remains Europe’s largest carrier, flying more ASMs to more destinations than any of its competitors, and more than double the number of departure seats of its nearest rival Turkish Airlines.

Hungarian LCC Wizz Air offers the third-highest number of destinations at 132, but is seventh in total departure seats for the month.

"While much has been made of Wizz’ growth ambitions since the start of the pandemic, this data indicates how far Ryanair remains ahead in the size of its network, operating close to five times as many seats as its competitor," said Wesley Charnock, Routes editor-in-chief.

"Its total of 11.4 million scheduled seats is actually ahead of the 10.8 million it offered in the same month in 2019, showing how aggressively it aims to stimulate the market as we head into winter. It will be interesting to see how LCC capacities hold up throughout the winter season, as fears over rising COVID levels grow and the number of sunny short-haul destinations available from Europe’s cooler climes shrink.”

Airline name Departure Seats Destinations ASMs Ryanair 11409318 182 8764720302 Turkish Airlines 4911272 136 5211862839 easyJet 4041624 116 2697265486 Lufthansa 3957985 131 3671147367 Air France 2962798 88 3679048679 Aeroflot Russian Airlines 2653006 96 3129854453 Wizz Air 2568060 132 2226925484 Pegasus Airlines 2326677 90 1511378743 British Airways 2249471 80 3114274053 SAS Scandinavian Airlines 2176988 81 1305810003 KLM-Royal Dutch Airlines 1969166 89 2653805778 Vueling Airlines 1932776 82 1185336773 Iberia 1883564 71 1943578863 Eurowings 1347774 85 860350410 Pobeda 1142127 41 1024636103 TAP Air Portugal 1055854 43 1334890319 Norwegian Air Shuttle 1051458 51 545711730 S7 Airlines 993766 68 993264056 Italia Trasporto Aereo 975680 32 440697180 SWISS 904950 69 902394607

Data courtesy of OAG Schedules Analyser

Photo credit: Rob Finlayson