Top 20: European Airlines
We reveal the largest airline networks across Europe by total capacity in November 2021.
Posted
Ryanair will operate just over 15% of all total capacity flown across Europe in November 2021.
The Irish LCC remains Europe’s largest carrier, flying more ASMs to more destinations than any of its competitors, and more than double the number of departure seats of its nearest rival Turkish Airlines.
Hungarian LCC Wizz Air offers the third-highest number of destinations at 132, but is seventh in total departure seats for the month.
"While much has been made of Wizz’ growth ambitions since the start of the pandemic, this data indicates how far Ryanair remains ahead in the size of its network, operating close to five times as many seats as its competitor," said Wesley Charnock, Routes editor-in-chief.
"Its total of 11.4 million scheduled seats is actually ahead of the 10.8 million it offered in the same month in 2019, showing how aggressively it aims to stimulate the market as we head into winter. It will be interesting to see how LCC capacities hold up throughout the winter season, as fears over rising COVID levels grow and the number of sunny short-haul destinations available from Europe’s cooler climes shrink.”
|
Airline name
|
Departure Seats
|
Destinations
|
ASMs
|
Ryanair
|
11409318
|
182
|
8764720302
|
Turkish Airlines
|
4911272
|
136
|
5211862839
|
easyJet
|
4041624
|
116
|
2697265486
|
Lufthansa
|
3957985
|
131
|
3671147367
|
Air France
|
2962798
|
88
|
3679048679
|
Aeroflot Russian Airlines
|
2653006
|
96
|
3129854453
|
Wizz Air
|
2568060
|
132
|
2226925484
|
Pegasus Airlines
|
2326677
|
90
|
1511378743
|
British Airways
|
2249471
|
80
|
3114274053
|
SAS Scandinavian Airlines
|
2176988
|
81
|
1305810003
|
KLM-Royal Dutch Airlines
|
1969166
|
89
|
2653805778
|
Vueling Airlines
|
1932776
|
82
|
1185336773
|
Iberia
|
1883564
|
71
|
1943578863
|
Eurowings
|
1347774
|
85
|
860350410
|
Pobeda
|
1142127
|
41
|
1024636103
|
TAP Air Portugal
|
1055854
|
43
|
1334890319
|
Norwegian Air Shuttle
|
1051458
|
51
|
545711730
|
S7 Airlines
|
993766
|
68
|
993264056
|
Italia Trasporto Aereo
|
975680
|
32
|
440697180
|
SWISS
|
904950
|
69
|
902394607
Data courtesy of OAG Schedules Analyser
Photo credit: Rob Finlayson