China Southern, Qatar Airways Beef Up Codeshare Partnership

China Southern Airlines and Qatar Airways signed a memorandum of understanding to expand their codeshare relationship and explore further cooperation.

The carriers said that all their future flights between China and Qatar would be part of the codeshare accord. China Southern’s code is already in place on Qatar Airways flights between China Southern’s Guangzhou (CAN) base and Doha (DOH).

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Qatar Airways operated from DOH to six Chinese cities. The two airlines said they have agreed to jointly “support the growth” of the new Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX).

“The closer cooperation will also provide greater customer benefits, including increased joint lounge access and a soon-to-be confirmed enhanced frequent flyer agreement,” Qatar Airways said in a statement.

The partnership is cross-alliance, as is becoming increasingly common, with Qatar Airways under oneworld and China Southern a member of SkyTeam.

“This is the latest chapter in the story of our airline’s continued journey to provide an enhanced and seamless customer experience for passengers traveling via [Doha] Hamad International Airport, the new Beijing Daxing International Airport and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport,” Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker said. “We look forward to further deepening our close relationship with China Southern Airlines and explore even greater opportunities for collaboration in the years to come.”

China Southern President and CEO Han Wensheng added: “As the largest airline in China, the strategic cooperation between China Southern Airlines and Qatar Airways will provide global passengers with expanded travel options and an exceptional travel experience. Our collaboration will also lay a solid foundation for the development of Beijing Daxing International Airport into a global aviation hub.”

The carriers noted that their “enhanced cooperation” is subject “to the lifting of current travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and regulatory approvals.”

Photo credit: Guangdong Airport Authority