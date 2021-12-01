Latvia’s AirBaltic, UAE’s Emirates Ink Codeshare Pact

Lativa’s airBaltic and Emirates Airline signed a codeshare agreement the carriers said will provide “enhanced connectivity to/from Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland.”

Meanwhile, Emirates has postponed its planned launch of a Dubai (DXB)-Tel Aviv (TLV) route, which was supposed to commence on Dec. 6. Emirates cited Israel’s tightening up of entry protocols to contend with the omicron variant of COVID-19. No new launch date has been set.

AirBaltic and Emirates said the codeshare partnership will allow passengers originating in the Baltic Sea region to access Emirates’ global network via DXB, while Emirates passengers gain “convenient access to the Baltic Sea region.”

Emirates will place its code on airBaltic flights operated from Riga (RIX) to DXB; Tallin (TLL), Estonia; Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania; and Helsinki (HEL). AirBalitc will place its code on Emirates’ flights from DXB to Bangkok (BKK) and Jakarta (CGK).

Emirates CCO Adnan Kazim said: “We’re very pleased to announce a new partnership with airBaltic, the leading airline in the Baltics, which enables us to offer Emirates’ customers even more travel choices and connectivity in the Baltic region. It will also open up Emirates’ exciting network of global destinations to more travelers from the Baltics.”

AirBaltic CEO Martin Gauss added: “Emirates is a truly global connectivity provider, and we are excited to start a new partnership alongside [airBaltic’s nonstop] flights between Riga and Dubai, which we commenced in September. The new partnership will enable our passengers to reach new, exciting destinations in Asia, Australia and beyond.”

Emirates noted it currently has codeshare agreements with 22 airlines and two rail companies. The airline also has an interline agreement with more than 115 airlines.

Emirates has resumed passenger services to more than 120 destinations via DXB.

Photo credit: joepriesaviation.net