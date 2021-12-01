Frontier Plans 18 New Routes, Returns to Fort Lauderdale

Competition at Fort Lauderdale (FLL) is set to further intensify after Denver-based Frontier Airlines announced a slew of new routes from the South Florida airport.

Twelve services are being launched from rival Spirit’s home turf over the next three months as part of a wider network expansion of 18 new routes across the US, Mexico and the Caribbean. Destinations from FLL will include Atlanta (ATL), Orlando (MCO) and Philadelphia (PHL).

As well as returning to Fort Lauderdale—last served in April 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 crisis—Frontier also plans to add one new point to its route map. Flights to Aguadilla (BQN) in Puerto Rico will be offered from MCO, starting in March.

Additionally, three new routes to vacation destination Cancun (CUN) in Mexico will begin, alongside two new services to San Juan (SJU), the capital of Puerto Rico.

“These new flights complement our already expansive network in the Caribbean, Mexico and South Florida, and we look forward to welcoming travelers onboard to these popular vacation destinations this winter, and beyond,” Frontier SVP of commercial Daniel Shurz says.

Frontier currently serves eight points in the state of Florida, including Miami (MIA) and West Palm Beach (PBI). The ULCC’s return to Fort Lauderdale will see it resume two routes offered before the pandemic—to Islip (ISP) and Philadelphia Trenton-Mercer (TTN)—as well as going head-to-head with Spirit on three services to ATL, MCO and PHL.

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows Spirit is the largest carrier at FLL in December 2021, with a 25.9% share of all departure seats during the month. JetBlue Airways is the second largest (21.9% share), followed by Southwest Airlines (14.5%).

The heightening competition between Frontier and Spirit in Fort Lauderdale comes after Spirit in October began operating the first of 32 routes from Miami—seen as a focus city for Frontier.

Photo credit: joepriesaviation.net